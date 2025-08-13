Samenas Commits to Nipissing

August 13, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Johnstown Tomahawks News Release







Johnstown Tomahawks forward Markas Samenas has announced his commitment to continue his hockey career at Nipissing University.

The 6'5" Swedish forward appeared in 25 games for Johnstown after being acquired in a three-team trade involving the Elmira Aviators and Maryland Black Bears. Over the course of the season, Samenas totaled 10 goals and 17 assists in 53 games between Maryland and Johnstown.

Located in North Bay, Ontario, Nipissing University competes in the OUA conference of U Sports, Canada's top level of collegiate hockey. The Lakers' program is known for its competitive play, strong player development, and tight-knit team culture, an environment where Samenas' size, skill, and experience in the NAHL are expected to make an immediate impact.







North American Hockey League Stories from August 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.