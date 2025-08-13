Renkowski Commits to Vermont

The New Jersey Titans are proud to celebrate the commitment of Logan Renkowski to the University of Vermont for the 2025-26 season. The Nesconset, New York native split last season between the New Jersey Titans and Sioux Falls of the USHL, recording 34 points in 56 total games throughout the year.

The Long Islander joined the Titans after the 2023 NAHL Showcase in Blaine, Minnesota. In 72 total NAHL games played for the New Jersey Titans, the left handed forward put up 29 goals and 20 assists over two seasons. His 9 power play goals led the NAHL this year before being advanced to the USHL halfway through the season.

"We're extremely happy for Logan on the accomplishment of this commitment to play NCAA D1 hockey at UVM," said Head Coach and General Manager George Haviland. "We're glad we were able to advance Logan from our New Jersey Titans NAHL club to the USHL where he was able to continue to showcase his abilities and receive his D1 deal! The entire Titans organization wishes Renko the best of luck in his hockey career

