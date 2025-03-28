Izadi Strikes Twice in 4-1 Victory over Odessa

Odessa, TX - The Amarillo Wranglers defeated the Odessa Jackalopes 4-1 on Thursday night at Ector County Coliseum. Ty Izadi scored his first multi-goal game as a Wrangler to help lift Amarillo to victory.

Amarillo and Odessa squared off for a rare Thursday night tilt with massive playoff implications. It was a must win game for the Wranglers, who started goaltender Charles-Antoine Girard between the pipes. Coming into the matchup, Girard had posted a 2-2 record, a 2.75 GAA, and a .913 SV% over his last four starts. His opposition was William Karphed, who was pulled on Saturday night vs Corpus Christi after stopping 16/22 in an 8-4 loss.

The first period was fast moving with very few whistles, but did not produce much on the stat sheet. It ended up finishing scoreless, with both teams going 1/1 on the penalty kill, and the Wranglers outshooting the Jackalopes 10-8. Odessa tried to use their speed to their advantage at times, but the Wranglers were able to keep them to the perimeter and did a good job of defending the slot.

The Wranglers broke the ice in the second period with a goal 5:33 into the middle frame from Ty Izadi. Izadi's second goal as a Wrangler and sixth of the season came from a shot from between the circles on a pass from the right wing from Daniel Rassega. Jake Boulanger also collected an assist on the goal that gave the Wranglers a 1-0 lead. Later on in the period, William Larsson scored a highlight reel goal to extend his point streak to 5 games (2g, 3a) beating Karphed with a beautiful backhand finish with 4:57 left in the period to give Amarillo a 2-0 lead. Fellow Swede Alexander Aleslov assisted Larsson on his 2nd goal of the year to extend his point streak to three games (3g, 2a) in his first game as the Wranglers' Alternate Captain. The Wranglers weren't done scoring yet, as in the final minute of the period after a successful penalty kill, they struck again. Captain Morley Phillips led the charge, surging down the right wing to Jackalope territory from his own end found Izadi on a centering feed to the slot for the score with 22.4 seconds left to give Amarillo a 3-0 lead. Izadi recorded his 5th multi-point game of the season with the goal, and his first as a Wrangler. Amarillo took the 3-0 lead into the second intermission, having outshot the Jackalopes 18-17 through two periods.

In the opening moments of the third period, the Wranglers had an extended chance on the power play to add to their lead, with Odessa's Nicholas Arrington getting called for a roughing double minor. Amarillo wasn't able to make anything of it, as Odessa was able to kill it off. A few minutes later, the Jackalopes scored off of a wacky bounce to make it a 3-1 game with 12:38 to play. Gage Martell got credit for the goal, as the initial shot was stopped by Girard, with the rebound popping up high into the air and plopping down somewhere in the blue paint, where it eventually snuck into the back of the net. The Jackalopes had two more chances on the power play throughout the rest of regulation and came up short on both of them, hitting the post twice on the man advantage. Noah Wood potted an empty net goal from Mason Lupo with 2:13 to go to put the cherry on top of the Wranglers 21st victory of the season.

With the win and Colorado's loss to New Mexico on Thursday night, the Wranglers kept their playoff hopes alive and are now six points back of the final playoff spot in the South. Charles-Antoine Girard stopped 27/28 for his second straight victory. Amarillo tied a season high for most goals in a second period with 3, having done so against the Jacks at home on 11/7 in a 7-5 win. The Wranglers went 0/3 on the power play, but a perfect 4/4 on the penalty kill in the win. Amarillo is now 3-0 in Thursday games this season.

The Wranglers and the Jackalopes will get together again on Friday night for the second game of the three game set at Ector County Coliseum, with puck drop set for 7:15 PM CDT. Fans can watch the game live on nahltv.com, or listen to an audio stream on the Wranglers YouTube channel. Make sure you're following the Wranglers on Instagram, X, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube to stay up to date with all the latest news and promos.

