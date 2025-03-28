Bugs Grind Out OT Victory Over Warriors

March 28, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Shreveport Mudbugs (33-18-5) got another big goal from their Captain to grind out a 2-1 victory in OT over the Oklahoma Warriors at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Friday night.

After a scoreless opening period, the Warriors broke through at 13:56 of the second as Riley Fast swept in a rebound for his tenth to make it a 1-0 contest. The Bugs trailed after two despite out-shooting OKW, 31-16.

SHV battled hard and found the equalizer at 4:45 of the third as Charlie Fink got underneath the Warriors D and lifted home his 10th tally of the season to even the score, 1-1. Gleb Akimov made the pass down low to Fink to earn the only assist on the game-tying goal.

The game stayed tied 1-1 going into OT where at :53 it was Brent Litchard smacking home a rebound along the short side after an initial shot was stopped from Lucas Deeb to lift the Shreveport Mudbugs to a 2-1 OT victory over the Oklahoma Warriors.

Nikola Goich made 22 stops to earn the victory between the pipes.

The Bugs and Warriors will conclude their two-game series tomorrow night. We'll continue our "Next Gen/Kids" themed series w/ puck drop scheduled for 7:11 p.m. from George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.

