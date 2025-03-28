Home Game Day: Kenai River Brown Bears vs. Anchorage Wolverines

March 28, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







It's GAME DAY at the Sullivan Arena against the Kenai River Brown Bears.

Despite the two teams sitting on opposite ends of the leaderboard, they have both won and lost four games against each other. Most recently, the Wolverines won the previous Friday night game in Soldotna, and dropped Saturday's game to the Brown Bears during a shootout at the Sullivan Arena.

Purchase your tickets for the tonight's game at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com.

Make sure to get your chuck-a-duck this Friday for your chance to win not only a year of free Qdoba, but also TWO ROUNDTRIP TICKETS ON ALASKA AIRLINES!

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.