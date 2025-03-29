Hat Tricks Split Second Weekend Series with Rebels

March 29, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Hat Tricks fall to the Rebels by a score of 6-3. Niko would break the all-time goals record, scoring two goals in the first period. Brendan Boring would score the third goal from a miscue by Philadelphia netminder Anthony Sciere.

The Hat Tricks would start the scoring once again, as Niko Tournas would capture his 38th goal of the season to break the all-time goals record while on the man advantage. The period would be a back-and-forth for both sides, with Niko getting his 39th goal of the season, as the period would end in a 2-2 tie. The next frame featured two Rebels goals and Boring's goal off of a Rebels miscue to put Danbury within one after 40 minutes. The final frame was all Philly as they scored twice to take a 6-3 victory.

