Titans Beat Black Bears in Overtime to Cap Regular Season

March 29, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Maryland Black Bears looked to exact revenge against the New Jersey Titans, who downed the Black Bears 4-3 in a shootout the night before. However, New Jersey was able to complete the sweep of Maryland, winning on an overtime goal from forward Owen Lehey by the score of 2-1.

The Black Bears struck first late in the first period, when forward Tyler Stern found forward Luke Janus all alone in the slot, who tipped the shot on his backhand past New Jersey goaltender Austin McNicholas for a 1-0 lead. The Titans were able to tie the game on the power play with a deflection goal from forward Ryan Novo to tie the game with a minute to go in the second period, to make it 1-1. Both teams got chances in the third period but could not convert, and Black Bears goaltender Ryan Denes made some key saves on a later Titans power play chance. The game went to overtime where Lehey threw the puck in front of the net, and the puck bounced off of a Black Bears' skate and in for a 2-1 final.

The Maryland Black Bears head to Johnstown to their final regular season series against the Johnstown Tomahawks, where the Black Bears need just one win to clinch the second seed and a bye week through the play-in round in the East Division playoffs. Puck drop times will be 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, April 4th, and 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 5th, at 1st Summit Arena. All games can be streamed on NAHLTV.

