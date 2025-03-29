Tomahawks Cruise to Dominant Victory over Rochester

March 29, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Johnstown Tomahawks News Release







The Johnstown Tomahawks defeated the Rochester Jr. Americans by a final score of 6-2 on Saturday night.

The game began much like it ended the night before, with both teams determined to secure two valuable points ahead of the Robertson Cup Playoffs. Johnstown struck first as Ryan Flaherty netted his 18th goal of the season, assisted by Jacob Ingstrup, giving the Tomahawks an early lead over Rochester.

However, just 45 seconds later, a penalty assessed to the Tomahawks allowed Rochester to capitalize on their power-play opportunity, tying the game at one.

In the final minute of the period, matching minor penalties were assessed to Markas Samenas and Rochester's Jacob Reese, setting up 4-on-4 hockey to close out the frame. Adam Ondris took advantage, scoring his team-leading 24th goal of the season to put the Tomahawks back on top, heading into the first intermission with a 2-1 lead.

The middle frame was nothing short of chaotic, featuring 15 penalties as tempers flared, with as many as four players crowded into the penalty boxes at once.

Despite the turbulence, Johnstown took control, netting three unanswered goals. Nick White scored with assists from Andrew Cowgill and Kirby Perler, followed by Adam Csabi's goal off a feed from Caden Olenczak-marking Olenczak's 30th assist of the season. Charlie Zetterkvist capped off the scoring with his second goal of the weekend, assisted by Markas Samenas.

By the end of the period, the Tomahawks held a commanding 5-1 lead over Rochester. Nick Avakyan was a force in goal, stopping 23 of 24 shots through 40 minutes.

Cullen Emery kicked off the scoring in the third period with his second goal of the weekend, assisted by Charlie Zetterkvist, extending the Tomahawks' lead to 6-1. Rochester managed to score once more, but it wasn't enough to close the gap. The Tomahawks went on to secure a 6-2 victory over the Rochester Jr. Americans. Goaltender Nick Avakyan was solid in net, stopping 39 of 41 shots on goal to help seal the weekend sweep.

Mark your calendars! The Tomahawks are back home at 1ST SUMMIT Arena next weekend, April 4th and 5th, for the final weekend of the regular season as they host the Maryland Black Bears. Secure your tickets anytime at www.johnstowntomahawks.com or visit the Tomahawks Main Office, open Monday through Friday from 10 AM to 4 PM. If you can't make it to the game, catch all the action live on NATV.COM. Stay connected with your Johnstown Tomahawks by following us on social media @tomahawkshockey.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.