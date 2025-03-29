Deeb, Bugs Deliver Another Heroic OT Win Over Warriors; SHV Earns Big Series Sweep

The Shreveport Mudbugs (34-18-5) did it again and found a way late in the game to battle past the pesky Oklahoma Warriors, 3-2 in OT to earn a big series sweep at George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Saturday night.

Ben Likness capitalized on the Warriors' second PP w/ a shot from the LW circle which snuck through to make it a 1-0 contest at 16:41 of the first.

SHV evened the score at 12:06 of the second as Lucas Deeb found some space along the RW circle and sniped in his team-leading 24th tally of the year to make it a 1-1 contest. Seth Murch earned the only helper on the game-tying tally. OKW would regain the lead on another PP chance as Riley Fast squeezed in his second goal in this series to make it a 2-1 contest.

The Bugs battled back and evened the score yet again at 16:41 of the third as Brent Litchard won the draw and Carter McKay rifled home his 12th goal of the year from the top of the circle to make it a 2-2 contest.

The game stayed tied 2-2 going into OT and it took just 23 seconds for Litchard to find Deeb racing in on a breakaway as he smoked in his second goal of the game for his team-leading 25th goal of the game to lift the Bugs to a 3-2 OT victory over the Warriors.

Nikola Goich had to make just 17 stops on the night to pick up his second win in this series.

The Bugs will host their last regular season series against the Corpus Christi IceRays next weekend (April 4-5). It'll be our annual "Fan Appreciation" themed weekend. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 p.m. for both games from George's Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.

