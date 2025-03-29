Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Kenai River Brown Bears

March 29, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Wolverines go for the sweep tonight as they travel south to Soldotna to finish the two game series between the Kenai River Brown Bears.

Last night the Wolverines dominated over the Brown Bears in their 6-1 victory. With the win, the Wolverines inch closer to second place in the Midwest Division, trailing the Ice Dogs by a mere two points.

Yesterday the Ice Dogs dropped game one against the Wisconsin Windigo, who sit in first place.

As the weekend progresses and the two teams continue to finish up regular season, the Wolverines and Ice Dogs will be battling it out for second place.

All games matter for the Wolverines. While the team may have already clinched playoffs, the battle for home ice advantage is still being played out.

