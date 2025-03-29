Maryland Drop One in a Shootout; Rematch the Titans

March 29, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Maryland Black Bears News Release







ODENTON, MD- To kick off their last homestand of the regular season, the Maryland Black Bears welcomed the New Jersey Titans to Piney Orchard. In a game full of odd bounces and tight gameplay, New Jersey were able to come away with a shootout victory by a score of 4- 3.

Maryland started their pressure early, as their forecheck was tight on the New Jersey defense and it worked out for them, as a turnover in the neutral zone led to Owen Drury sniping his third of the year to open the scoring. New Jersey would get a couple of power play chances, one leading to Nikita Meshcheryakov ripping one home that pinballed through traffic to tie the game up. The Black Bears would bounce back with a power play goal of their own as Matthew Croxall snipped home his fifth of the season from the dot to put the Black Bears up again. While Ryan Denes was clutch in some situations, a redirection late in the frame off of Nikolai Meshkantsov would tie the game up going into the first intermission.

New Jersey would put the pressure to start the second and would score in the early part of the period with Alex Papaspyropoulos scoring on a puck that bumbled through the slot and got into the back of the net to make it 3-2 New Jersey. Maryland thought they had even the score on a Liam Doherty carom off the glass and into the net- but the puck hit the linesman, resulting in a no-goal. Tyler Stern would get the game back even after a redirect from a Sebastien Brockman shot to make it 3-3, which is where it would lead after 40 minutes.

The third period was a give-and-take frame, with both sides trying to end it in regulation. Maryland took the forefront with plenty of chances, many pucks trickling in front, but they could not convert. New Jersey's chances came few and far between, but neither team could find the back of the net, leading to overtime. In overtime, Maryland came close with a frantic flurry in the middle part of the extra frame, but couldn't convert.

In the shootout, Papaspyropoulos was the lone goal scorer with New Jersey taking the 4-3 victory.

These two teams will face-off once again on Saturday night for Fan Appreciation Night, which will include full team autographs and a Skate with the Black Bears after the game. Limited tickets are available at Tickets.MarylandBlackBears.com.or at the Piney Orchard Ice Arena box office.

