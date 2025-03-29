Tonight's Takeaways: Niko Solidifies Hat Tricks Legacy in Split with Rebels

The Hat Tricks dropped their fourth game of the season against Philadelphia by a score of 6-3. Niko scored twice on the power play, while Boring grabbed the third goal of the game. John Reburn would make 27 saves on 33 shots in his third NAHL start.

Niko Breaks All-Time Goals Record

Niko Tournas started off the scoring yet again, netting his 38th goal of the season to break Gabe Dombrowski's record for all-time goals (37). Niko also captured an assist on Brendan Boring's goal, putting himself one point away from breaking the all-time points record. Niko has broken three single-season records and now holds one all-time record with his performance today.

Next Game

The Hat Tricks have two games left on the season and their last home game will take place on Friday, April 7 at 7:00 p.m. as we honor our age outs. If you can't make it, you can stream the game on NATV. Follow us on social media (@HatTricksNAHL) for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more!

