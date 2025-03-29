Ushio Scores Twice, Wolverines Maul Brown Bears

March 29, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Wolverines made it look easy tonight as they dominated the Kenai River Brown Bears.

After a scoreless first period, Andrew Karkoc brought the puck into the zone and tallied the Wolverines first goal with a top shelf glove side ripper.

The Brown Bears lone goal came a minute and a half later; the tied game was short lived, with Taisetsu Ushio walking the puck in from the far side and scoring while on the ground.

Cole Christian grabbed the Wolverines third goal after breaking through the Brown Bears defense and going 1v0 with the goalie.

Jack Darby skated in the puck just a minute and a half into the third, finding Toby Carlson in the center who one-timed it into the back of the net.

Ushio secured his second goal of the night in the tenth minute hitting the netminder's five hole.

Romulus Riego de Dios ended the night for the Wolverines with a one timer with seven minutes on the clock, finalizing the score at 6-1.

Michael Manzi stood between the pipes for the Wolverines, stopping 34 of 35 shots against, helping the Wolverines with the vast goal differential.

The two teams meet again tomorrow in Soldotna, stream the game exclusively through NAHLtv.com.

