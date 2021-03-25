Woll Earns First Shutout, Marlies Silence Senators 3-0

SCORING SUMMARY

Belleville: No goals

Goaltender: K. Mandolese (26/28)

Toronto: J. McKenna (3) (K. Agostino, N. Petan), J. Anderson (6) SH (Unassisted), S. Pooley (2) EN (T. Gaudet, A. Brooks)

Goaltender: J. Woll (23/23)

ON THE SCORESHEET

Jeremy McKenna opened the scoring 19 seconds into the second period. He now has three goals in three consecutive games. He has five points (3 goals, 2 assists) in 10 games this season with the Marlies.

Joey Anderson scored shorthanded at 13:22 of the second period. This is his second shorthanded goal of the season. Anderson leads the Marlies in goals (6).

Scott Pooley scored on the empty net at 18:48 of the third period. Pooley has five points (2 goals, 3 assists) in 14 games this season.

Kenny Agostino recorded the primary assist on McKenna's second period goal. He has points (1-3-4) in three consecutive games. Agostino has 11 points (3 goals, 8 assists) in 11 games with the Marlies.

Nic Petan registered the secondary assist on McKenna's second period goal. Petan has four points (2 goals, 2 assists) in three games this season.

Tyler Gaudet had the primary assist on Pooley's third period goal. Gaudet has 14 points (5 goals, 9 assists) in 17 games with the Marlies.

Adam Brooks recorded the secondary assist on Pooley's third period goal. This was Brooks' 50th career AHL assist. He has 12 points (3 goals, 9 assists) in 16 games.

Joseph Woll stopped all 23 shots he faced in his first shutout of the season. This was his third career shutout. He is now 2-2-0-0 on the season with a 2.88 goals against average and 0.904 save percentage.

OF NOTE...

Toronto is tied for first overall in shorthanded goals (4).

Toronto went 6-for-6 on the penalty kill and 0-for-3 on the power play.

Toronto had a 30-23 edge in shots in all situations. Kalle Kossila led the Marlies with five shots on goal.

The Marlies are 8-8-0-1 against Canadian Division opponents and 1-2-0-0 against the Belleville Senators.

RECORD WHEN...

The Marlies are 2-4-0-0 when tied after the first period and 7-0-0-0 when leading after the second period.

Toronto is 4-6-0-0 when outshooting their opponent.

The Marlies are 2-1-0-0 in Wednesday games and are 4-4-0-1 in March.

MARLIES LEADERS

Goals: J. Anderson (6)

Assists: A. Brooks, T. Gaudet (9)

Points: T. Gaudet (14)

PPG: J. Brazeau, A. Brooks (2)

Shots: C. Rosen (46)

+/-: T. Gaudet (+15)

PIMS: R. Clune (22)

POSTGAME QUOTES

HEAD COACH GREG MOORE

On tonight's game as a response to Saturday's loss in Belleville:

It was much better. The team played a full 60-minutes. The energy was really good. It was overall exactly what we wanted. Especially in the third period, we're really proud of the group for managing the game, being smart at the lines, being willing to work hard for Joe and make sure that we finished it off strong.

On the penalty kill (6-for-6):

Everything [is going right] for PK. Guys are just working hard, willing to sacrifice. Rob has them organized and in a good place. They've doing a good job all year and that was a great goal by Anderson, getting the puck off the wall through the guys hands and be able to get to the net.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Mar. 23 Kristians Rubins (D) - Recalled from loan by Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Mac Hollowell (D) - Recalled from loan by Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Scott Sabourin (RW) - Recalled from loan by Toronto (NHL Taxi)

Timothy Liljegren (D) - Returned on loan from Toronto (NHL)

Martin Marincin (D) - Returned on loan from Toronto (NHL)

Nic Petan (LW) - Returned on loan from Toronto (NHL)

Mar. 22 Ian Scott (G) - Recalled from loan by Toronto (NHL Taxi)

UPCOMING GAMES:

*All times Eastern Standard Time

March 29 vs. Stockton - 2:00 p.m.

March 31 vs. Stockton - 7:00 p.m.

April 3 vs. Belleville - 3:00 p.m.

April 9 vs. Stockton - 7:00 p.m.

April 10 vs. Laval - 3:00 p.m.

