Two Cleveland Games Added to Griffins' Schedule

March 25, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins handle the puck against the Cleveland Monsters

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins handle the puck against the Cleveland Monsters(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The American Hockey League on Thursday announced two additions to the Grand Rapids Griffins' 2020-21 schedule, increasing the team's number of regular season games to 32.

In addition to their eight previously scheduled clashes, the Griffins will now face the Cleveland Monsters on Friday, April 9 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, before hosting the Monsters on Tuesday, April 20 at Van Andel Arena. Both games will face off at 7 p.m.

With the addition of the April 20 contest, the Griffins will have an eight-game homestand (April 10-28) that will be their longest since an eight-game stretch from Jan. 10-25, 2020 (5-1-0-2 record) and tie for the second-longest in franchise history. Grand Rapids staged nine straight games at Van Andel Arena from Oct. 26-Nov. 18, 2004 (4-4-1-0 record).

Prior to this season, the Griffins' high-water mark for regular season home games during April had been five, established in 2015.

Having earned points in nine of their last 10 games (7-1-2-0), the Griffins are traveling to Iowa this weekend for a Friday-Saturday set against the Wild. Game time on Friday is set for 8 p.m. EDT, and fans can watch the game via a subscription to AHLTV or tune in to Newsradio WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.