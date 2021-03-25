Two Cleveland Games Added to Griffins' Schedule
March 25, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins handle the puck against the Cleveland Monsters
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The American Hockey League on Thursday announced two additions to the Grand Rapids Griffins' 2020-21 schedule, increasing the team's number of regular season games to 32.
In addition to their eight previously scheduled clashes, the Griffins will now face the Cleveland Monsters on Friday, April 9 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, before hosting the Monsters on Tuesday, April 20 at Van Andel Arena. Both games will face off at 7 p.m.
With the addition of the April 20 contest, the Griffins will have an eight-game homestand (April 10-28) that will be their longest since an eight-game stretch from Jan. 10-25, 2020 (5-1-0-2 record) and tie for the second-longest in franchise history. Grand Rapids staged nine straight games at Van Andel Arena from Oct. 26-Nov. 18, 2004 (4-4-1-0 record).
Prior to this season, the Griffins' high-water mark for regular season home games during April had been five, established in 2015.
Having earned points in nine of their last 10 games (7-1-2-0), the Griffins are traveling to Iowa this weekend for a Friday-Saturday set against the Wild. Game time on Friday is set for 8 p.m. EDT, and fans can watch the game via a subscription to AHLTV or tune in to Newsradio WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins handle the puck against the Cleveland Monsters
(Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
