Silver Knights Suffer First Home Loss, 5-2
March 25, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
Silver Knights undefeated home record comes to an end in 5-2 loss against the Colorado Eagles.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Henderson opened up the first period with a Pavel Dorofeyev deflection goal to take the early 1-0 lead. Colorado answered back with two goals to gain a 2-1 edge to end the first frame. The Eagles picked up where they left off to start the second period by increasing their lead to 4-1. Henderson rallied late in the second period as Ben Jones rebounded his own shot to cut the deficit to 4-2. In the third frame, Henderson failed to convert and fell 5-2.
This is the first time the Silver Knights have dropped a home contest this season and in franchise history.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights will face the Colorado Eagles once again on Friday at 7 p.m. PT at Orleans Arena. Fans can watch the game on AHLTV and listen on 1230 The Game.
