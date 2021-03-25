Stars Falter Opening Game in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell 3-1 to the Cleveland Monsters after surrendering a late shorthanded goal and an empty netter in their first of three games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Through a scoreless first period, Tomas Sholl had to make some quality saves in route to a 15-save opening period. The opportunities included a pair of Cleveland power plays and a massive glove stop on Justin Scott that kept the game even through 20 minutes of play. Sholl finished the night with 32 saves in the outing.

The opening goal did not come until almost halfway through the first period, when Adam Clendening made his mark on the game. The defenseman pinched down the wing and got open in front of the net with the puck. A quick move to the backhand to slip past Sholl and from the goal line, flipped the puck into the nearly empty net for his first goal of the year. Assists went to Scott and Carson Meyer on the tally at 7:35 of the middle period.

Texas battled back into the early stages of the third period and on their third powerplay of the game, final broke through Brad Thiessen. Texas worked a puck around the perimeter halfway through the third period and a shot from Julius Honka sailed into Thiessen, but no one got a stick on Nick Baptiste who awaited the rebound at the top of the blue paint. The winger tallied his third goal in two games and extended his point streak to 10 points (5-510) in a career best seven consecutive games.

The Stars joy was short lived as four minutes later, the Stars power play surrendered a shorthanded goal for the second consecutive game. Ben Gleason lost the puck as he crossed the offensive line and Jake Christiansen turned it to Liam Foudy who found Tyler Angle. The center sped up the ice on a breakaway and fired a shot past Sholl's blocker to regain the one-goal lead.

Texas was forced to pull the goaltender late in the game as they attempted to tie the score, but Angle added an empty net on his ledger for his fourth goal in four games this year.

Texas ended the game 1-for-4 on the power play and Cleveland scored a shorthanded goal despite going 0-for-5 on the power play. Thiessen earned his second win of the year while making 31 saves in goal.

The Stars and Monsters meet again on Saturday night at 6 p.m. CT from Ohio. It is the first of back-to-back games and the second of three on the Stars road trip through Cleveland.

1. Tyler Angle (CLE) 2. Brad Thiessen (CLE) 3. Adam Clendening (CLE)

