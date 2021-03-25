San Diego Gulls Sign Center Alex Limoges to PTO

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed center Alex Limoges to a professional tryout (PTO).

Limoges, 23 (9/16/97), recorded 10-12=22 points in 22 games in his senior season at Penn State University (NCAA), leading the club in scoring, goals and ranking second in assists, while also serving as captain. A native of Winchester, Va., Limoges was named an All-Big Ten selection for the second time in his career with his second-consecutive honorable mention selection on Mar. 16.

The 6-1, 201-pound center has collected 51-74=125 points with 36 penalty minutes (PIM) and a +26 rating in 128 career NCAA games with Penn State. Among Penn State all-time leaders, Limoges ranks third in points, tied for third in goals and fourth in assists.

