American Hockey League Announces Schedule Additions

March 25, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the addition of two games to the 2020-21 schedule, featuring the Cleveland Monsters and the Grand Rapids Griffins.

The teams will meet on Friday, April 9, in Cleveland, and on Tuesday, April 20, in Grand Rapids. Game time for both contests will be 7 p.m. ET.

ADDED: AHL Game #482 - Grand Rapids at Cleveland - Fri., Apr. 9, 7 p.m. ET

ADDED: AHL Game #483 - Cleveland at Grand Rapids - Tue., Apr. 20, 7 p.m. ET

