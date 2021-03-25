Defenseman Conor Timmins Reassigned to Eagles

LAS VEGAS, NV. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defenseman Conor Timmins has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. In addition, forwards T.J. Tynan and Sheldon Dries have been recalled to the Avalanche's taxi squad.

Timmins has skated in 17 games with the Avalanche this season and has collected three goals and 24 assists in 40 career AHL games with the Eagles. Tynan has generated five goals and nine assists in 11 AHL games with Colorado and is the reigning AHL Player of the week after notching two goals and four assists in back-to-back wins over the Texas Stars. Dries returns to the NHL after posting a goal and two assists in six games this season with the Eagles.

Colorado will return to action when the Eagles take on the Henderson Silver Knights at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, March 26th at 8:00pm MT. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

