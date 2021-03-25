Defense Leads Gulls to 5-3 Win over Ontario

The San Diego Gulls defeated the Ontario Reign 5-3 tonight at Toyota Sports Performance Center. The Gulls allowed just 17 shots on net to mark a season best.

Andrew Poturalski scored a goal at the 10:30 mark of the first period and picked up two assists to extend his point streak to five games (3-5=8). Poturalski leads the AHL in assists (16) and ranks tied for second in points (5-16=21).

Sam Carrick recorded his team-leading ninth goal of the season at the 10:08 mark of the second period and picked up an assist to mark his 300th career AHL point. Carrick now has three goals (3-1=4) and a +5 rating his last two games and 6-5=11 points his last 11 games.

Maxim Golod scored his first career AHL goal 1:13 into the third period and added an assist (1-1=2) for his second multi-point performance this season, adding a career-high +3 rating.

Charlie Sampair potted his first goal with San Diego at 6:31 of the first period.

Antoine Morand scored his first goal of the season on an empty net with one second left in the game.

Brendan Guhle and Trevor Carrick each picked up an assist for a second consecutive game. Carrick leads all Gulls defensemen in assists (8).

Olle Eriksson Ek made 14 saves for his second consecutive victory and improves to a 3-1-0 record.

San Diego returns home to host Bakersfield on Friday, Mar. 26 (7 p.m.) and Tucson on Saturday, Mar. 27 (7 p.m.) in a weekend back-to-back at FivePoint Arena.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Maxim Golod

On his first career AHL goal

It was kind of a weird shift all around. I was net front earlier in the shift and didn't really take any crosschecks and was like, 'what's going on'. Usually, it's a tough area to get to and you take a few crosschecks getting there. I don't even know where the defenseman went, but I was all alone. I had more time than I've ever had and I just put it in. It was definitely a good feeling putting it in.

On playing in the top six

I've had multiple conversations with the coaches. They tell me the opportunity is there and I've just tried to take advantage of it. It's a spot I definitely want to keep so I come to the rink ready to work. I'm playing with two great players who are really smart. So I'm just trying to complement their games and work to getting them the puck.

On a strong first period

Same thing as last game - just the energy we had in warmups and before the game. It seemed like we [couldn't] lose. All the boys were buzzing right before the game. When all four line are going and our momentum is rolling, it's hard to beat us.

On taking the lead early in the third

There wasn't any panic. We felt the game was in our control and our momentum didn't waver in the room between periods. We knew what the task at hand was so we just went out in the third and continued to work, got pucks to the net and good things happened.

