Devils Sign Forward Aarne Talvitie

NEWARK - The New Jersey Devils today announced that the club signed forward Aarne Talvitie to a one-year, American Hockey League contract for the 2020-21 season and a two-year, entry-level contract starting in the 2021-22 season. The announcement was made by Devils' Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.

Talvitie, 22, was New Jersey's sixth-round pick (160th overall) in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. He spent the past three seasons at Penn State University and served as the team's assistant captain his junior year. In 68 games with the Nittany Lions, the left-shooting forward accumulated 18 goals and 30 assists for 48 points and helped lead Penn State to a B1G regular-season championship this season.

The Espoo, Finland native was the captain of his country's team at the 2018-19 World Junior Championship and had seven points in seven games and helped capture a gold medal.

The Devils return to the ice tomorrow, March 26 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 7 p.m. inside RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House.

