San Diego Pulls away in Third

March 24, 2021 (ONT 3, SD 5)

Date: March 24th, 2021

Venue: Toyota Sports Performance Center - El Segundo, CA

Attendance: 0

Box Score: http://bit.ly/mar24gamesheet

Photos: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmUYt15A

Post-Game Interview: https://youtu.be/qd_BkST1nao

See below for notes from tonight's 5-3 loss against the San Diego Gulls:

Quinton Byfield (1-0=1) stick handled his way out of a tight spot and scored the Reign's second goal of the night, off of a powerful wrist shot. Tonight's goal adds to his now five game goal streak and sixth point in the last five games. Byfield now has 14 points in 19 games, and is tied with both Rasmus Kupari and Arthur Kaliyev for most Reign points.

Byfield's goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-pHRPLHoTJx

Mark Alt (1-0=1) scored his second goal of the season just 44 seconds after Quinton Byfield's goal, tying the game up 3-3 in the second period.

Alt's Goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-belh9Hcv1x

Forward Jacob Doty (1-0=1) netted his first goal of the season from a leading pass from Nick Halloran, enabling Doty to sink the puck in the top corner of the net.

Doty's goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-vIuHdSUnGr

Nick Halloran (0-2=2) had himself a multi-point game as he assisted both Mark Alt and Jacob Doty's goals.

Forward Akil Thomas (0-1=1) gathered an assist tonight continuing his point streak to five games.

Sean Durzi (0-1=1) gained an assist tonight earning nine total on the season so far, and second most on the team behind Rasmus Kupari with eleven.

Alex Turcotte (0-1=1) collected an assist to Mark Alt's goal, scored 14 minutes and 48 seconds into the second period.

ONT Record: (6-12-2-0)

SD Record: (11-10-0-0)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

SD 2 1 2- 5

ONT 0 3 0 - 3

Shots PP

SD 33 0/2

ONT 17 0/2

Three Stars:

1) SD - Maxim Golod

2) SD - Sam Carrick

3) ONT - Quinton Byfield

GWG: Maxim Golod (1)

Next Game: Friday, March 26th vs. Tucson Roadrunners, 6:00 PM PDT at Toyota Sports Performance Center - El Segundo, CA

