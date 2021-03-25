Barracuda Earn Point in Shootout Loss

Bakersfield, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (6-6-4-1) managed to score its first opening-period goal this season against the Condors (11-6-0-1) (Edmonton Oilers) on Wednesday night at the Mechanics Bank Arena but Bakersfield found a way to pick up the win in a shootout, 4-3.

- Stuart Skinner (10-2-0-1) made 31 saves to earn his AHL-best 11th win on the year and is now 5-0 against the Barracuda this year and 10-1 lifetime

- Sam Harvey (1-2-0-0), in his first game action since Feb. 13, took the hard-luck shootout loss, turning aside 37 shots

- Joachim Blichfeld scored his 10th goal of the year to force overtime and now ranks second in the AHL in goals

- Stefan Noesen (1) scored his first goal this season in his seventh game and his first goal in the AHL since Nov. of 2019 as a member of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

- Noah Gregor (2) netted his second of the season and his first in his last six

- After the win, Bakersfield is now 9-0-0-1 over its last 10 home games, the longest home point streak in the AHL this season

- After the loss, the Barracuda are now 1-2-2-1 against the Condors and 0-5 on the season when the game goes beyond 60 minutes

- Bakersfield's Cooper Marody extended his point streak to 14 games (13+9=22) and his home point streak to 10 games (15) with a second-period assist

- Condors forward Tyler Benson (6) extended his home point streak (17) to 10 games and his overall point streak to four games with a second-period goal

- Bakersfield's Adam Cracknell picked up three assists in the win and now has 15 points over his last 13 games

