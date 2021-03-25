American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes
March 25, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The American Hockey League on Thursday announced schedule changes in response to the postponement of the game originally scheduled for Sunday, February 28, in Cleveland between the Monsters and Rockford IceHogs. In place of this originally scheduled game, the Cleveland Monsters will play the Grand Rapids Griffins at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday, April 9 at 7:00 p.m.
All tickets and seating locations that were purchased for the February 28th game will be automatically transferred to the new game on April 9th. Ticket holders may contact the Monsters Ticket Office at 216-420-0000 for more information or for any questions.
To purchase new or additional tickets to the newly scheduled game visit clevelandmonsters.com. Tickets start at just $10.
The AHL has also announced a Monsters road game in Grand Rapids has been added to the schedule where they will take on the Griffins on Tuesday, April 20, at 7:00 p.m. at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI.
