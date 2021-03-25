Monsters 3-1 Win over Stars Sets Tone for Three Game Homestand

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Texas Stars 3-1 on Thursday evening at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in the franchise's 1,000th AHL regular season game. With the win, the Monsters are now 5-4-1-0 and are currently in fourth place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

Following a scoreless opening period, Cleveland's Adam Clendening scored the lone marker of the middle frame at 7:35 with assists from Carson Meyer and Justin Scott. The Stars tied the game after Nick Baptiste converted a power-play opportunity at 10:19 of the final period, but Tyler Angle responded with a shorthanded tally at 14:00 off feeds from Liam Foudy and Jake Christiansen to regain the lead. The Monsters secured the win following an empty-net goal from Angle assisted by Foudy and Gavin Bayreuther bringing the final score to 3-1.

Cleveland's Brad Thiessen made 31 saves in victory while Texas' Tomas Sholl stopped 32 shots in defeat.

The Monsters faceoff against the Texas Stars again on Saturday, March 27, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 1 2 - - 3

TEX 0 0 1 - - 1

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 35 0/5 3/4 8 min / 4 inf

TEX 32 1/4 5/5 10 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Thiessen W 31 1 2-3-1

TEX Sholl L 32 2 4-2-1

Cleveland Record: 5-4-1-0, 4th Central Division

Texas Record: 8-5-2-0, 3rd Central Division

