Wolf Pack Weekly, November 26-December 1

November 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





After only one regulation loss in the season's first 17 games, the Wolf Pack (11-4-0-5, 27 pts.) went 0-3 in a trio of games against North Division opponents this past week. In the annual "Sonar's Edu-skate" school-day game at the XL Center on Wednesday, the Syracuse Crunch broke a scoreless deadlock with two goals in a span of 51 seconds late in the second period, on the way to a 3-1 win over the Wolf Pack. The only Hartford goal in that game was scored by Lias Andersson, in his first AHL action of the season. The Wolf Pack suffered its first shutout-against of 2019-20 Friday night in Rochester, falling to the Americans by a score of 4-0, and the Crunch bested the Wolf Pack again on Saturday night in Syracuse, 6-3. Andersson scored again in that game, and the other Wolf Pack goals came from Matt Beleskey and Steven Fogarty.

This week:

The Wolf Pack make their first Pennsylvania road trip of the season this weekend, traveling to the Keystone State for games Saturday night at Lehigh Valley (7:05 PM faceoff) and Sunday (5:00) in Hershey.

Saturday, November 30 at the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Philadelphia) at the PPL Center, 7:05 PM

- This is the first of six games on the year between the Wolf Pack and the Phantoms. The Wolf Pack were 3-2-0-1 in a six-game season series last year and won two of their three visits to Allentown, where they are 11-3-0-1 all-time.

- The Phantoms come into the week six points behind the first-place Wolf Pack in the Atlantic Division, with a record of 8-6-1-4 for 21 points. Head Coach Scott Gordon's club is 6-2-1-2 in 11 home games thus far.

- Lehigh Valley's leading goal and point-scorer is veteran winger Greg Carey, who has 7-7-14 in 17 games on the year.

- Broadcast - live on-line at http://www.phantomshockey.com/Phantoms-Radio-Player.html. Video streaming at theahl.com/AHLTV.

Sunday, December 1 at the Hershey Bears (Washington) at Giant Center, 5:00 PM

- Hershey is exactly at .500 through 20 games, with a record of 8-8-2-2 for 20 points. The Bears finished last week with back-to-back regulation losses and are 1-3-0-1 in their last five contests.

- Bear point and goal-scoring leader Mike Sgarbossa (7-9-16 in 18 GP) returned from his first Washington Capital recall with two assists in Hershey's 6-3 loss at Providence Sunday.

- This is the second of six Wolf Pack-Bear battles this year and the Wolf Pack's first visit to Hershey. The Wolf Pack won the first meeting November 8 in Hartford, 2-1, after going 0-5-0-1 vs. the Bears last season.

- Broadcast - live on-line at https://www.iheart.com/live/fox-sports-1460-5161/. Video streaming at at theahl.com/AHLTV.

Wolf Pack Community Appearances:

The Wolf Pack have the following appearances scheduled this week. For further information on these, or any other Wolf Pack community initiatives, contact Wolf Pack community relations manager Frank Berrian, at (860) 541-4728:

Saturday, November 30, 4:30 PM, Goodwin Park, 1130 Maple Ave., Hartford, CT

The Wolf Pack's "Promo Pack" lends a hand collecting tickets and directing traffic for the annual "Holiday Light Fantasia" display, in support of the Channel 3 Kids Camp.

Saturday, November 30, 6:00 PM, Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, CT

Sonar, the Wolf Pack's iconic mascot, joins in the fun with Simsbury Youth Sports, as the town lights the night with a parade, festival and fireworks.

Recent Transactions:

Jake Elmer - returned by the Wolf Pack to Maine (ECHL) November 20.

Tim Gettinger - returned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers November 24.

Boo Nieves - recalled from the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers November 24.

Shawn McBride - recalled by the Wolf Pack from Norfolk (ECHL) November 26.

Pack Tracks:

The Wolf Pack's next home game is Saturday, December 7, when the Binghamton Devils visit for a 7:30 PM game, and that is "Star Wars Night" at the XL Center. Fans can rub shoulders with their favorite Star Wars characters, and win some awesome Star Wars prizes, and the first 2,000 fans will receive a free Wolf Pack 2020 calendar, presented by Hartford Distributors.

Each of the Wolf Pack's Sunday and Wednesday home games will feature the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Hat Trick Pack". The Hat Trick Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and a large popcorn, all for just $40. The next Hat Trick Pack game is Wednesday, December 11, a 7:00 PM battle with the Binghamton Devils.

In partnership with the Hartford Chamber of Commerce, the Wolf Pack this year will be offering "Suit to Sweater Wednesdays", to wash away the mid-week work blues. Any fan showing a company ID at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket office can purchase Blue-Level tickets to Wolf Pack Wednesday home games for only $15 each (limit two tickets per ID). The Wolf Pack's next Wednesday home date is December 11, when the Binghamton Devils invade the XL Center for a 7:00 PM game.

Once again this season, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, and $2 draft beers and fountain sodas, at every Friday Wolf Pack home game, through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest. The Wolf Pack's next Friday-night home outing is December 13, when they entertain the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in a 7:15 PM game.

Wolf Pack home game tickets can be purchased at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (860) 722-9425. To visit the Wolf Pack on line, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.