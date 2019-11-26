Post Game Notes: Stars 7 vs. Wild 3
November 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
POSTGAME NOTES:
- The Stars scored four goals in a period for the first time this season in the opening period.
- Michael Mersch extended his scoring trend, earning five goals in the last five games. Mersch has seven points (5-27) in the last five games.
- Joel L'Esperance scored his second goal in as many nights and is tied with Mersch and Jason Robertson for the team lead with seven goals.
- Anthony Louis scored his first goal with the Stars, three games after being acquired from the Charlotte Checkers.
- Rhett Gardner turned in a three-point night and scored his fourth goal of the season.
- Gerry Mayhew scored two goals in the game earning 12 goals in 16 games this year and scoring three goals in two games against the Stars.
- Nick Caamano scored the final two goals of the game to earn a 7-3 win. Caamano has three goals in the last two games.
- Landon Bow pulled within one win of Jack Campbell's team record 56 career wins after making 26 saves in the win.
- Texas has earned four wins in the last six home games.
UPCOMING GAMES (All Games in CT):
- Saturday, Nov. 30 | 7:00 PM - vs. Iowa Wild at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
- Sunday, Dec. 1 | 5 :00 PM - vs. Milwaukee Admirals at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
- Tuesday, Dec. 3 | 7:00 PM - vs. Milwaukee Admirals at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
- Friday, Dec. 6 | 6:05 PM - vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena
NOVEMBER 26, 2019
H-E-B Center at Cedar Park - Cedar Park, Texas
Texas Stars - 7, Iowa Wild - 3
1st 2nd 3rd Final
WILD 2 0 1 3
STARS 4 1 2 7
Shots PEN-PIM PP
WILD 29 3-17:00 1/4
STARS 32 4-8:00 0/2
STARS : 5-13-0-2 (4-4-0-0 | HOME) (1-9-0-2 | AWAY)
- Goaltender: Landon Bow (W) - 26 saves
WILD: 11-5-2-2 (6-3-0-2 | HOME) (5-2-2-0 | AWAY)
- Goaltender: Mat Robson (L) - 25 saves
THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:
Rhett Gardner (TEX) Nick Caamano (TEX) Joel Kiviranta (TEX)
