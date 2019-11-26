Win Blackhawks Tickets, Secure IceHogs Seats with Hogs' Holiday Package

November 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - Knock out your holiday shopping in one swoop with the Rockford's IceHogs Holiday Package and Stocking Extravaganza, beginning at just $60. Holiday Packages will be available on Dec. 2 at 9 a.m. and can be purchased either in-person at the Box Office or by calling (815) 986-6465.

The Hogs' 2019 Holiday Packages are available in two different editions:

$100 Holiday Package:

4 upper-level vouchers good for any IceHogs home game in the 2019-20 season AND

Coupon which may be redeemed for either:

-IceHogs blanket

-IceHogs hoodie (valued up to $75)

$60 Holiday Package:

4 upper-level vouchers good for any IceHogs home game in the 2019-20 season AND

Coupon which may be redeemed for an IceHogs winter hat

The first 50 fans who purchase a holiday package will also be invited to pull a random prize from an IceHogs stocking as part of the Stocking Extravaganza special. The 50 stockings will be displayed in the Box Office at the BMO Harris Bank Center and contain a variety of prizes, including Chicago Blackhawks tickets, IceHogs merchandise and tickets to upcoming shows at the BMO Harris Bank Center and Coronado Performing Arts Center.

Fans can pull their stocking prize from the holiday display at the Box Office at the time of purchase or by stopping by during regular Box Office hours (9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday thru Friday). The stockings will also be available for redemption on IceHogs game nights at the Box Office.

