Condors Host Tucson at 5 p.m. Wednesday for Thanksgiving Eve

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the division-leading Tucson Roadrunners for a special 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Eve game on Wednesday. Enjoy $5 Margaritas and $2 Sodas at the game, PLUS you can sit in the Budweiser 5-Hole Suite for just $25 (includes a drink ticket) by buying online here. Tickets are available online at AXS.com, at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office which opens at 10 a.m. tomorrow or by calling 324-PUCK (7825).

Tickets for Saturday's Teddy Bear Toss are limited and going quick. Buy yours with a Teddy Bear Toss 3-Pack.

PROMOTION DETAILS: The Condors invite everyone to start the Thanksgiving festivities with a special 5 p.m. $5 Margaritas and $2 Sodas game presented by The Beat 103.9 FM and Univision. Great seats are just $12 ($13 day of game).

EAT & DRINK

CLUB ROOM

Korean BBQ

Chicken Bulgogi

Steamed Jasmine Rice

Kimchi and Cucumber Salad

Mushroom and Bamboo Shoots

Korean Potato Salad

Chef's Choice Dessert

TAP ROOM

Chef's Test Kitchen featuring:

Kalbi Beef Skewer

Steamed Rice

Eggrolls

BARS!

Enjoy the Ice Level Lounge (21+) with games, TV's, bars, and music next to the glass. Just need a ticket to the game!

BAKERSFIELD MARRIOTT POST-GAME AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: D Dimitri Samorukov and RW Anthony Peluso

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors return home to start a three games in four nights stretch around Thanksgiving against Tucson. It is the first of eight meetings on the season. Last year, the Condors went 5-2-1-0 against the Roadrunners and had points in the final six games of the season series (5-0-1).

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bakersfield picked up a point on Sunday in an eight-round shootout defeat to the Iowa Wild. RW Josh Currie and D Logan Day scored in regulation, while G Dylan Wells stopped 48 shots.

The Roadrunners swept Ontario at home with a late third period comeback, 3-2. After Nick Merkley leveled the score with just over three minutes left, Andy Miele secured both points with 66 seconds left. G Adin Hill stopped 23 of 25 for his sixth win of the season.

WELLS SETS A NEW TEAM HIGH

G Dylan Wells set a new Condors AHL record with 48 stops on Sunday in Iowa. The previous high was 45, set by Laurent Brossoit against Stockton in 2016.

CURRIE STARTS FAST

RW Josh Currie has nine goals on the season and goals in each of his last two games. Last year, through 18 games, the Charlottetown, PEI native had five goals. He finished last season with a career high 27 goals.

BENSON MIRRORS LAST SEASON

LW Tyler Benson leads the Condors in scoring with 16 points (5g-11a) in 18 games. He had the same exact output of 16 points (3g-13a) through 18 games a season ago. As a rookie, he led the team with 66 points (15g-51a) in playing all 68 games.

CONDORS NOTES

D Evan Bouchard is t-16th in rookie scoring with 10 points (3g-7a). His 45 shots are fifth among first-year players... Bakersfield's power play has scored in six of its last eight games. They have connected on four of their last 14 opportunities... The Condors 51 shots allowed were the most in a single game in their AHL era... D Jake Kulevich leads the team at +4.

ROADRUNNERS NOTES

The Roadrunners are 8-1-0 in November and a perfect 4-0 in one-goal games in the month... LW Brayden Burke had three assists in the win on Saturday... C Lane Pederson is t-9th in the AHL scoring race. His 11 goals are tied for 5th... C Jeremy Gregoire is tied for the league lead with three shorthanded goals... D Jordan Gross is t-10th in scoring among AHL d-men with 12 points (3g-9a)... Tucson has allowed just nine first period goals all season, the fewest in the AHL... The Roadrunners offense averages 3.67 goals per game, third in the AHL.

