Anaheim Ducks Assign Mahura to Gulls

November 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned defenseman Josh Mahura to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Mahura, 21 (5/5/98), collected 1-3=4 points and two penalty minutes (PIM) in eight games with the Ducks this season. The 6-0, 186-pound defenseman began the regular season in the AHL and has earned one assist in seven games with San Diego.

Selected by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Mahura has earned 2-7=9 points and six penalty minutes (PIM) in 25 career NHL games with Anaheim. The St. Albert, Alberta native has appeared in 47 career AHL games with the Gulls, recording 1-19=20 points with 14 PIM.

