Anaheim Ducks Assign Mahura to Gulls
November 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned defenseman Josh Mahura to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Mahura, 21 (5/5/98), collected 1-3=4 points and two penalty minutes (PIM) in eight games with the Ducks this season. The 6-0, 186-pound defenseman began the regular season in the AHL and has earned one assist in seven games with San Diego.
Selected by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Mahura has earned 2-7=9 points and six penalty minutes (PIM) in 25 career NHL games with Anaheim. The St. Albert, Alberta native has appeared in 47 career AHL games with the Gulls, recording 1-19=20 points with 14 PIM.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2019
- Anaheim Ducks Assign Mahura to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Oleg Sosunov to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Weekly, November 26-December 1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Goaltender Colton Point Reassigned to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Bears Weekly: Teddy Bear Toss Highlights Holiday Week of Home Games - Hershey Bears
- Hockey Fights Cancer, Stroll on State Game Highlight Weekend Set - Rockford IceHogs
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Recall Forward Shawn McBride from Norfolk - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Rocket Raise $16,560 for Leucan to Fight Pediatric Cancer - Laval Rocket
- Griffins Tackle Three Games in Four Nights During Thanksgiving Week - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Weekly: Penguins' Defense and Goaltending Among AHL's Best - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Canucks Recall Goldobin, Baertschi Returned on Loan - Utica Comets
- American Hockey League Announces New Officiating Development Agreement with NHL - AHL
- Win Blackhawks Tickets, Secure IceHogs Seats with Hogs' Holiday Package - Rockford IceHogs
- Blue Jackets Recall Goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks, Assign Net-Minder Elvis Merzlikins - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Partner with abc27 to Televise Games Starting with Sunday's Teddy Bear Toss - Hershey Bears
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 8 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.