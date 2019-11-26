Canucks Recall Goldobin, Baertschi Returned on Loan

November 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, NY - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has recalled forward Nikolay Goldobin from the Comets. Additionally, forward Sven Baertschi has been returned on loan to the Comets.

Goldobin has 20 points (8-12-30) in 18 games with the Comets this season. The forward has played in 126 career NHL games, tallying 46 points (19-27-46).

Baertschi has suited up in seven games with the Comets this year, recording 10 points (2-8-10). He also has two assists in six games with the Canucks this year. The forward has 243 points (106-137-243) in 422 professional games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.