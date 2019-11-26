Weekly: Penguins' Defense and Goaltending Among AHL's Best

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (11-6-1-1) looks to continue stonewalling opponents in last games of November

Weekly Rewind

Friday, Nov. 22 - PENGUINS 4 at Springfield 2

Andrew Agozzino scored twice and Adam Johnson racked up two assists in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's weekend-opening win at Springfield. The Penguins scored the first three goals of the game, only to see the Thunderbirds storm back with two tallies. Stefan Noesen sealed the victory with his 12th goal of the season late in the third period, while Casey DeSmith held down the fort with his second-straight 40-save showing.

Saturday, Nov. 23 - PENGUINS 0 vs. Charlotte 1

The Penguins and Checkers faced off for the first time this season, and it took until less than five minutes were left in the third period for either side to break the scoreless deadlock. Charlotte's Chase Priskie scored on the Checkers' sixth power play of the game, granting them a narrow 1-0 win.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Nov. 27 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley

In preparation for Turkey Day, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton hopes to feast on its in-state rival, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The season series is even at two wins apiece, including the Pens' most recent home triumph over the Phantoms, a 2-1 win on Nov. 16.

Friday, Nov. 29 - PENGUINS at Lehigh Valley

The Penguins and Phantoms square off for a rematch of their pre-Thanksgiving tilt. This is Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's fourth visit to PPL Center this season, where it is 1-2-0-0 so far this year, but 19-11-1-2 all-time.

Saturday, Nov. 30 - PENGUINS vs. Bridgeport

Bridgeport visits Northeastern Pennsylvania for the first time this season, looking to avenge a shootout loss suffered at the hands of the Penguins back in October. The Sound Tigers currently rank last in the Atlantic Division.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has allowed 1.70 goals against per game in November, fewest in the American Hockey League.

- Stefan Noesen is tied for second-most goals (12) and power-play goals (5) in the AHL. He also ranks second overall in penalty minutes (54).

- David Warsofsky leads all league defensemen with 64 shots on goal.

- Among goalies that have played at least 200 minutes this season, Dustin Tokarski leads the AHL with a 1.48 goals against average and his .942 save percentage ranks second.

- Saturday was Dustin Tokarski's first regulation loss while playing under Mike Vellucci. He was previously 14-0-1, including playoffs.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hartford 20 11 4 0 5 27 .675

2. Providence 21 11 7 1 2 25 .595

3. PENGUINS 19 11 6 1 1 24 .632

4. Springfield 21 12 9 0 0 24 .571

5. Lehigh Valley 19 8 6 1 4 21 .553

6. Hershey 20 8 8 2 2 20 .500

7. Charlotte 17 7 7 3 0 17 .500

8. Bridgeport 21 6 11 3 1 16 .381

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Stefan Noesen 19 12 6 18

Andrew Agozzino 18 8 9 17

David Warsofksy 19 2 12 14

Sam Miletic 19 2 9 11

Adam Johnson 11 0 9 9

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Dustin Tokarski 4 2-1-1 1.48 .942 0

Casey DeSmith 13 8-4-0 2.48 .920 2

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Nov. 29 Lehigh Valley Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Nov. 29 Lehigh Valley PPL Center 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Nov. 30 Bridgeport Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Sat, Nov. 23 (C) Joseph Blandisi Reassigned by PIT

Mon, Nov. 25 (C) Justin Almeida Reassigned by PIT to WHL

