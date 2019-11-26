Weekly: Penguins' Defense and Goaltending Among AHL's Best
November 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (11-6-1-1) looks to continue stonewalling opponents in last games of November
Weekly Rewind
Friday, Nov. 22 - PENGUINS 4 at Springfield 2
Andrew Agozzino scored twice and Adam Johnson racked up two assists in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's weekend-opening win at Springfield. The Penguins scored the first three goals of the game, only to see the Thunderbirds storm back with two tallies. Stefan Noesen sealed the victory with his 12th goal of the season late in the third period, while Casey DeSmith held down the fort with his second-straight 40-save showing.
Saturday, Nov. 23 - PENGUINS 0 vs. Charlotte 1
The Penguins and Checkers faced off for the first time this season, and it took until less than five minutes were left in the third period for either side to break the scoreless deadlock. Charlotte's Chase Priskie scored on the Checkers' sixth power play of the game, granting them a narrow 1-0 win.
The Week Ahead
Wednesday, Nov. 27 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley
In preparation for Turkey Day, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton hopes to feast on its in-state rival, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The season series is even at two wins apiece, including the Pens' most recent home triumph over the Phantoms, a 2-1 win on Nov. 16.
Friday, Nov. 29 - PENGUINS at Lehigh Valley
The Penguins and Phantoms square off for a rematch of their pre-Thanksgiving tilt. This is Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's fourth visit to PPL Center this season, where it is 1-2-0-0 so far this year, but 19-11-1-2 all-time.
Saturday, Nov. 30 - PENGUINS vs. Bridgeport
Bridgeport visits Northeastern Pennsylvania for the first time this season, looking to avenge a shootout loss suffered at the hands of the Penguins back in October. The Sound Tigers currently rank last in the Atlantic Division.
Ice Chips
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has allowed 1.70 goals against per game in November, fewest in the American Hockey League.
- Stefan Noesen is tied for second-most goals (12) and power-play goals (5) in the AHL. He also ranks second overall in penalty minutes (54).
- David Warsofsky leads all league defensemen with 64 shots on goal.
- Among goalies that have played at least 200 minutes this season, Dustin Tokarski leads the AHL with a 1.48 goals against average and his .942 save percentage ranks second.
- Saturday was Dustin Tokarski's first regulation loss while playing under Mike Vellucci. He was previously 14-0-1, including playoffs.
DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%
1. Hartford 20 11 4 0 5 27 .675
2. Providence 21 11 7 1 2 25 .595
3. PENGUINS 19 11 6 1 1 24 .632
4. Springfield 21 12 9 0 0 24 .571
5. Lehigh Valley 19 8 6 1 4 21 .553
6. Hershey 20 8 8 2 2 20 .500
7. Charlotte 17 7 7 3 0 17 .500
8. Bridgeport 21 6 11 3 1 16 .381
TEAM LEADERS
SKATERS GP G A PTS
Stefan Noesen 19 12 6 18
Andrew Agozzino 18 8 9 17
David Warsofksy 19 2 12 14
Sam Miletic 19 2 9 11
Adam Johnson 11 0 9 9
GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts
Dustin Tokarski 4 2-1-1 1.48 .942 0
Casey DeSmith 13 8-4-0 2.48 .920 2
* = rookie
^ = currently with Pittsburgh
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Wed, Nov. 29 Lehigh Valley Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
Fri, Nov. 29 Lehigh Valley PPL Center 7:05 p.m.
Sat, Nov. 30 Bridgeport Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
Sat, Nov. 23 (C) Joseph Blandisi Reassigned by PIT
Mon, Nov. 25 (C) Justin Almeida Reassigned by PIT to WHL
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2019
- Bears Weekly: Teddy Bear Toss Highlights Holiday Week of Home Games - Hershey Bears
- Hockey Fights Cancer, Stroll on State Game Highlight Weekend Set - Rockford IceHogs
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Recall Forward Shawn McBride from Norfolk - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Rocket Raise $16,560 for Leucan to Fight Pediatric Cancer - Laval Rocket
- Griffins Tackle Three Games in Four Nights During Thanksgiving Week - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Weekly: Penguins' Defense and Goaltending Among AHL's Best - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Canucks Recall Goldobin, Baertschi Returned on Loan - Utica Comets
- American Hockey League Announces New Officiating Development Agreement with NHL - AHL
- Win Blackhawks Tickets, Secure IceHogs Seats with Hogs' Holiday Package - Rockford IceHogs
- Blue Jackets Recall Goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks, Assign Net-Minder Elvis Merzlikins - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Partner with abc27 to Televise Games Starting with Sunday's Teddy Bear Toss - Hershey Bears
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 8 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Weekly: Penguins' Defense and Goaltending Among AHL's Best
- Justin Almeida Reassigned to Wheeling
- Penguins Streak Snapped with 1-0 Loss to Checkers
- Penguins Streak at Six After 4-2 Win at Springfield
- Weekly: Penguins on a Roll with Five-Game Winning Streak