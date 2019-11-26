Bears Partner with abc27 to Televise Games Starting with Sunday's Teddy Bear Toss

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has partnered with abc27 to televise games this year on abc27.3. The first televised game will be the world-famous CommunityAid and abc27 Teddy Bear Toss, set for Sunday, Dec. 1st, at the Giant Center in Hershey. Presenting sponsors of Hershey Bears games on abc27.3 are Capital BlueCross and Pepsico.

The Bears will also televise the club's Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 home game against Charlotte. An additional broadcast is expected to be added in the near future. Bears' games can be viewed on abc27.3 over the air, and on cable Comcast 245, Verizon 462, Blue Ridge 152, Nittany 227, and Kuhn 69.

"We're excited to further partner with abc27 to bring Bears games back to television this season," said Vice President of Hockey Operations, Bryan Helmer. "The world-record Teddy Bear Toss is a great way to begin our TV schedule as we showcase a truly special evening for a great cause."

abc27 and the Bears have a longstanding partnership in bringing Hershey Bears hockey to fans in Central Pennsylvania, but this agreement marks the return of the Bears to television for the first time since 2016. In the past, abc27 and the Bears have worked together to carry regular season games, the 2013 Capital BlueCross AHL Outdoor Classic, and portions of the 2006, 2007, 2009, 2010, and 2016 Calder Cup Finals.

The television broadcasts will be dedicated to longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, who passed away last week at age 65. Mace was an instrumental part of Hershey Bears television broadcasts and covered the team for over 40 years. One of the last things Mace did before he passed was help finalize the return of Bears games to television this season.

The Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, will call the action for all televised games, working alongside Hershey Bears Hall of Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and abc27's Allie Berube. As is the case with all Hershey Bears action, these games may also heard on the Bears Radio Network and simulcasted via the Bears Mobile app.

