Hockey Fights Cancer, Stroll on State Game Highlight Weekend Set

November 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs return home to the BMO Harris Bank Center this weekend for promo-packed home games against the Chicago Wolves and Grand Rapids Griffins. Friday marks the return of the team's annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night with specialty jerseys, while Saturday will treat fans to a break from the cold with free mittens (courtesy of BMO Harris Bank) and a hot chocolate bar during downtown Rockford's Stroll on State event.

FRIDAY, NOV. 29 VS. CHICAGO WOLVES

Time: Puck drop is 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Hockey Fights Cancer: Since 1998, Hockey Fights Cancer, a joint initiative of the NHL and NHL Players' Association, has been uniting the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families. Throughout the evening on Nov. 29, the IceHogs will be honoring and recognizing those whose lives have been impacted by cancer. Fans are encouraged to wear lavender to the game to join the support of the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative. "I Fight For" signs will also be available in the Fan Zone to honor family, friends and loved ones who have been affected the disease.

Jersey Auction: The IceHogs will don limited-edition lavender Hockey Fights Cancer themed jerseys for the contest, and the specialty sweaters will be auctioned off throughout the game, with proceeds benefiting SwedishAmerican Foundation. The jerseys will be available through an in-person, blind-silent auction, a jersey raffle on the concourse (two jerseys), the DASH app (three jerseys) and eBay (three jerseys). eBay auctions will begin the following Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

Love Your Melon: In support of the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative, the IceHogs are teaming up with Love Your Melon in an effort to battle pediatric cancer. Purchase your tickets through this link and receive a limited-edition Rockford IceHogs Love Your Melon beanie. Beanies will be available to be picked up at the Ticket Services Table behind section 206 (next to Oink Outfitters) beginning on Nov. 29.

For additional information on the Love Your Melon initiative, visit this LINK.

SATURDAY, NOV. 30 VS. GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS

Time: Puck drop is at 5 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m.

**(additional timing info below)

Stroll on State: Stop in the BMO during Rockford's annual Stroll on State celebration. The IceHogs host a crucial divisional matchup against the Grand Rapids Griffins and tickets are available for as low as $12.

BMO Harris Bank Mittens Giveaway: The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a free pair of blue mittens, courtesy of BMO Harris Bank.

Hot Chocolate Bar: Warm up from the cold with the IceHogs' hot chocolate bar in the BMO Harris Bank Center. Hot chocolate will be available for just $3 and fans can choose between a variety of different add-ins for their drink.

All BMO customers will receive a voucher for one complimentary cup of hot chocolate when entering through the BMO doors off Main St.

Hockey Backdrop for Holiday Card Photo Ops: Fans can take pictures in front of the IceHogs hockey backdrop inside the BMO. The backdrop is a picture of the ice and arena stands, so fans can pose as if they were on the BMO ice surface during an IceHogs hockey game. This is a perfect photo op for your 2019 holiday cards.

Hogs & Hops: Fans can purchase one upper endzone ticket and two drink tickets redeemable for soda, water or beer for just $22. To redeem drink tickets for beer (Budweiser or Bud Light), visit River City, Blue Flame Grill or Goose Island Deck on the BMO Harris Bank Center concourse.

Holiday Karaoke Competition: Fans are invited to join the IceHogs' Holiday Karaoke competition on the concourse prior to the start of the Hogs game against the Griffins. A panel of judges from Channel 17 WTVO will name a winner of the competition and he or she will be recognized on the video board during the game.

American Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2019

