Wolf Pack Recall Forward Shawn McBride from Norfolk
November 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has recalled forward Shawn McBride from loan to the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL.
Mc Bride, who is in his first full pro season out of American International College, has skated in 15 games with the Admirals, registering four assists, four penalty minutes and 13 shots on goal.
A 6-2, 200-pound native of Victoria, B.C., McBride, 24, played five games with the Wolf Pack in 2018-19 after he finished his college eligibility, registering one assist. As a senior at AIC, McBride captained the Yellow Jackets to the program's first-ever AHA championship, and NCAA Tournament berth, scoring four goals and adding 19 assists for 23 points, and serving ten minutes in penalties, in 41 games. His 19 assists were third-most on the AIC team.
In 151 career games over four seasons with AIC, McBride registered 19 goals and 42 assists for 61 points, along with 32 penalty minutes.
SHAWN McBRIDE'S AMATEUR AND PROFESSIONAL RECORD
Regular Season Playoffs
Year Team Lge. GP G A PTS PIM GP G A Pts. PIM
2015-16 American Int'l Coll. AHA 37 4 10 14 12 -- -- -- -- --
2016-17 American Int'l Coll. AHA 35 4 10 14 6 -- -- -- -- --
2017-18 American Int'l Coll. AHA 38 7 3 10 4 -- -- -- -- --
2018-19 American Int'l Coll. AHA 41 4 19 23 10 -- -- -- -- --
Wolf Pack AHL 5 0 1 1 0 -- -- -- -- --
2019-20 Norfolk ECHL 15 0 4 4 4
The Wolf Pack continue a stretch of five straight road games in their next action this Saturday night, November 30, visiting the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for a 7:05 PM game.
The next home game for the Wolf Pack is next Saturday, December 7, when the Binghamton Devils visit the XL Center for a 7:30 game. That is "Star Wars Night", as fans can rub shoulders with their favorite Star Wars characters, and win some awesome Star Wars prizes, and the first 2,000 fans will receive a free Wolf Pack 2020 calendar, presented by Hartford Distributors.
Tickets for all 2019-20 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.
To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (860) 722-9425. To visit the Wolf Pack on line, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
