Wolf Pack Recall Forward Shawn McBride from Norfolk

HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has recalled forward Shawn McBride from loan to the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL.

Mc Bride, who is in his first full pro season out of American International College, has skated in 15 games with the Admirals, registering four assists, four penalty minutes and 13 shots on goal.

A 6-2, 200-pound native of Victoria, B.C., McBride, 24, played five games with the Wolf Pack in 2018-19 after he finished his college eligibility, registering one assist. As a senior at AIC, McBride captained the Yellow Jackets to the program's first-ever AHA championship, and NCAA Tournament berth, scoring four goals and adding 19 assists for 23 points, and serving ten minutes in penalties, in 41 games. His 19 assists were third-most on the AIC team.

In 151 career games over four seasons with AIC, McBride registered 19 goals and 42 assists for 61 points, along with 32 penalty minutes.

SHAWN McBRIDE'S AMATEUR AND PROFESSIONAL RECORD

Regular Season Playoffs

Year Team Lge. GP G A PTS PIM GP G A Pts. PIM

2015-16 American Int'l Coll. AHA 37 4 10 14 12 -- -- -- -- --

2016-17 American Int'l Coll. AHA 35 4 10 14 6 -- -- -- -- --

2017-18 American Int'l Coll. AHA 38 7 3 10 4 -- -- -- -- --

2018-19 American Int'l Coll. AHA 41 4 19 23 10 -- -- -- -- --

Wolf Pack AHL 5 0 1 1 0 -- -- -- -- --

2019-20 Norfolk ECHL 15 0 4 4 4

