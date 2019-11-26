Goaltender Colton Point Reassigned to Idaho

November 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







Texas Stars goaltender Colton Point vs. the San Antonio Rampage

(Texas Stars, Credit: Mollie Kendall) Texas Stars goaltender Colton Point vs. the San Antonio Rampage(Texas Stars, Credit: Mollie Kendall)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that goaltender Colton Point has been reassigned by Dallas from Texas to the club's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads.

Point, 21, is in his second professional season and played one AHL game with the Stars this season, making 28 saves in a 4-0 loss to San Antonio on Nov. 22, 2019. Before joining the Stars, Point played seven games in Idaho to start the season. The netminder holds a 2-3-0-1 record, 2.52 goals against average, and .920 save percentage in the ECHL. Point made a career-high 51 saves against the Tulsa Oilers on Nov. 16, 2019 before receiving his first call up of the season. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound goaltender appeared in seven games with the Stars in 2018-19, notching a 2-3-1-0 record, 3.77 GAA, and .857 SV%.

Before turning pro, the North Bay, Ontario native played two seasons at Colgate University. During his sophomore year, Point ranked second among all collegiate goaltenders with a 1.60 GAA and led all goalies with a .950 SV%. Point compiled an 18-17-7 career record and was a finalist for the Mike Richter Award in 2018.

Texas faces the Iowa Wild on Tuesday, Nov. 26 for the team's second consecutive home game. Puck drop is 7 p.m. between the Stars and Wild in their third matchup this season.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.