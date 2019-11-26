Phantoms Power Play

Phantoms In The Community:

meLVin took part in the Friendship Dance at Hope Lutheran Church again this year. The Friendship Dance is an event held every year for adults with special needs and meLVin always has a great time dancing with them.

Phantoms On The Ice:

Last Week:

Wednesday, November 20, 2019 -

LV Phantoms 3, Charlotte Checkers 2

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms returned home to PPL Center Wednesday and got back on track with a 3-2 victory over the Charlotte Checkers. Pascal Laberge scored in his season debut for the Phantoms and Gerry Fitzgerald scored with under three minutes remaining to give Lehigh Valley the win. Alex Lyon made 32 saves on 34 shots.

Friday, November 22, 2019 -

LV Phantoms 5, Charlotte Checkers 4

The Phantoms and Checkers played a rematch on Friday and Lehigh Valley once again came away with the two points in thrilling 5-4 overtime victory. The Phantoms overcame a 4-2 deficit and scored three straight goals to come away with a 5-4 win. Mark Friedman scored the overtime winner and Tyler Wotherspoon, Cal O'Reilly, Mikhail Vorobyev, and David Kase all tallied three-point nights.

Saturday, November 23, 2019 -

LV Phantoms 1, Belleville Senators 2

Lehigh Valley came up just short in the sweep of the week as they fell to the Belleville Senators 2-1 on Saturday night. Greg Carey scored an extra-attacker goal with 14 seconds left but the Phantoms eventually ran out of time on the comeback despite outshooting Belleville 38-18 in the game.

Next Week:

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

vs. WBS Penguins - Mohegan Sun Arena

The Phantoms will make the short trip up the turnpike to Mohegan Sun Arena for the second time this season as they take on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Wednesday night. Lehigh Valley fell 2-1 in their first trip to Wilkes-Barre when former Phantoms goaltender Dustin Tokarski saved 31 of 32 shots he faced.

Friday, November 29, 2019

vs. WBS Penguins - PPL Center

Lehigh Valley and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will quickly faceoff again in a Black Friday contest at PPL Center on Friday night. The Phantoms are 2-0-0-1 against the Penguins in Allentown this season and Greg Carey has six points in the first four games against the Pens.

Saturday, November 30, 2019

vs. Hartford Wolf Pack - PPL Center

The 15-game month of November will wrap up with the first matchup with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the season. The Wolf Pack currently sit in first place in the Atlantic Division but the Phantoms went 3-2-1 against Hartford last season, including a 3-2 shootout win in the season finale.

3 Stars of the Week:

Pass the Spoon

Tyler Wotherspoon celebrated his 400th professional game on Friday with three assists, tying a career-best. The defenseman had five assists last week and ranks second on the Phantoms with nine this season.

First Time's The Charm

The Phantoms got a pair of well-timed first goals of the season on Wednesday night. First, Pascal Laberge gave Lehigh Valley an early lead with a goal in his season debut for the Phantoms. Gerry Fitzgerald scored his first as a Phantom with 2:40 left in the third to break the tie and give Lehigh Valley a 3-2 win.

In Kase of Emergency

David Kase had himself a career night on Friday, setting new career-bests with two goals and three points to earn himself first star of the game honors and help lead Lehigh Valley to a 5-4 victory against Charlotte.

BROADCAST:

Service Electric's TV2 Sports will again be broadcasting all of the Phantoms' regular season home games live during the 2019-20 season. If you can't make it out to the rink, be sure to catch all the exciting action in high definition with Steve Degler, Todd Fedoruk, Doug Heater, Dan Fremuth and Kristi Fulkerson!

And be sure to catch each and every Phantoms game this season live on 1470-AM WSAN, 790-AM WAEB or via the Phantoms365 app! Join Bob Rotruck, for all of the heart-pumping action of Lehigh Valley Phantoms hockey whether the team is at home or on the road.

TICKETS & INFO

Tickets for each and every Phantoms home game throughout the 2019-20 season are available online at PhantomsHockey.com, by calling 610-224-GOAL [4625] or in-person at the QNB Box Office [7th & Hamilton].

