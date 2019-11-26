Bears Weekly: Teddy Bear Toss Highlights Holiday Week of Home Games

November 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears are hoping a holiday week of home games will be what the club needs to help them climb in the Atlantic Division Standings. After dropping two road games last week, Hershey is now 8-8-2-2. The Bears host Providence for a Thanksgiving Eve game on Wednesday, welcome Belleville on Saturday, before finishing the week with the annual CommunityAid and abc27 Teddy Bear Toss on Sunday versus Hartford.

Last Saturday, Hershey dropped a 3-2 contest at Bridgeport. The Bears opened the scoring on defender Martin Fehervary's third goal of the season, and Joe Snively briefly gave the Bears a 2-1 lead in the second period. However, the Sound Tigers roared back, and veteran forward Andrew Ladd scoring the winning goal late in the second period. In the contest, Hershey was not awarded a power play, something that had not happened in a game since Dec. 9, 2016 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, a 5-2 Bears win.

Hershey's road skid moved to seven games with a 6-3 loss to close the week at Providence on Sunday. Joe Snively, Shane Gersich, and Garrett Pilon scored in the losing effort.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Tickets to all home games are on sale now at the Giant Center Box Office, or online via Ticketmaster.

-Wednesday, Nov. 27 vs. Providence, 7 p.m.

Sara Lee & Canteen Vending Turkey Shoot

-Saturday, Nov. 30 vs. Belleville, 7 p.m.

-Sunday, Dec. 1 vs. Hartford , 5 p.m.

CommunityAid and abc27 Teddy Bear Toss

Game televised on abc27.3

#HersheyBearsCares

The Bears are committed to giving back to the local community. Sunday's CommunityAid and abc27 Teddy Bear Toss will see the club collect stuffed animals for nearly 40 different charities. In the following week, those teddy bears and stuffed animals will be distributed to children in need.

HERE'S TO 6000: The Hershey Bears will hit another milestone on Wednesday versus Providence. That evening will mark Hershey's 6000th regular season game. Hershey has registered 2,916 franchise victories and amassed 6,528 standings points overall, while scoring a total of 21,078 goals in 5,999 contests.

SNIVELY STRIKES: Hershey forward Joe Snively enjoyed success on the road last week, notching goals in back-to-back contests. For the first time in his pro career, Snivley has recorded a three-game point streak (two goals, one assist). For his strong performance, Snively was named Hershey's PSECU Player of the Week. The rookie forward out of Yale has five points (three goals, two assists) in 18 games so far this season.

THANKSGIVING HOME COOKING: In the midst of seven straight losses on the road, the Bears return home to the Giant Center to enjoy some home cooking this holiday week. The Bears play three straight games on home ice this week, and overall, 10 of Hershey's 13 games remaining in 2019 are at the Giant Center. Hershey will not leave the Keystone State until Dec. 27 when they visit Utica. The Bears boast a 5-2-1-1 record this season at Giant Center.

TEDDY BEAR TOSS ON TAP: Sunday marks the return of the CommunityAid and abc27 Teddy Bear Toss. The Bears hold the world record, collecting 34,798 teddy bears for charity last in last year's event. Hershey has a pair of players on the roster who have scored the Teddy Bear Toss goal at Giant Center before. Forward Liam O'Brien made 25,017 teddy bears rain down to the ice in 2017, while defenseman Erik Burgdoerfer scored the goal in 2015, an evening in which 18,115 stuffed animals were collected for charity.

IN MEMORY OF GREGG MACE: The Hershey Bears mourn the loss of abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace. He covered the Hershey Bears for over 40 years, reporting on six Calder Cup championships. Mace was the recipient of the American Hockey League's 2005-06 James H. Ellery Memorial Award, earning recognition for outstanding media coverage in the television category. A Central Pennsylvania legend, Mace is survived by his wife, Caroline, and son, Kyle.

BEARS BITES: The Bears are 32-25-5-2-0 on Thanksgiving Eve in 64 all-time games, going 2-1-0-0 versus the Providence...Both of forward Shane Gersich's goals this season have come shorthanded, and each versus Wednesday's opponent, the Providence Bruins...Defender Eddie Wittchow was recalled to the Bears this week from South Carolina. He will wear #34.

