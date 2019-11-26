Monsters Beat Checkers 3-1 for Third Straight Win
November 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters defeated the Charlotte Checkers 3-1 on Tuesday night at Bojangles' Coliseum. With the win, the Monsters are now 11-7-1-1 and are currently in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings with 24 points.
Andrew Peeke scored the only goal of the first two periods before Marko Dano added two tallies of his own including a shorthanded marker to give the Monsters a 3-0 lead. Charlotte's Cavan Fitzgerald spoiled Cleveland's shutout bid with a goal, but the Monsters held the lead to secure the 3-1 win. Elvis Merzlikins made 28 saves for the win while Charlotte's Anton Forsberg stopped 30 pucks in the loss.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 0 2 - - 3
CHA 0 0 1 - - 1
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 33 0/3 4/4 8 min / 4 inf
CHA 29 0/4 3/3 6 min / 3 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Merzlikins W 28 1 1-1-0
CHA Forsberg L 30 3 4-3-2
Cleveland Record: 11-7-1-1, 4th North Division
Charlotte Record: 7-8-3-0, 7th Atlantic Division
Next Game:
The Monsters face off against the Charlotte Checkers again on Wednesday with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Bojangles' Coliseum. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Images from this story
|
Cleveland Monsters center Zac Dalpe vs. the Charlotte Checkers
