Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: January 27th, 2025

January 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack completed their third of four three-in-three weekends this season on Sunday afternoon. Despite strong pushes in each of the three games, the Wolf Pack were unable to come away with any points, going 0-3-0-0.

Friday, January 24 th, 2025, Vs. Laval Rocket (3-4 L): The Wolf Pack opened the weekend with a heartbreaking 4-3 loss to the high-flying Laval Rocket on Friday night.

Logan Mailloux opened the scoring 7:45 into the game, beating Louis Domingue with a shot from the slot for his seventh goal of the season. Bo Groulx got the Wolf Pack even at 14:44, blasting home a one-timer from the right-wing circle on the club's first power play of the game.

1:08 later, at 15:52, Owen Beck restored the lead for the Rocket with his tenth goal of the season. After a turnover at the offensive blueline by the Wolf Pack, Filip Mešár gained possession and darted into the Wolf Pack's zone.

Mešár dropped a pass to Beck, who snapped home a shot to make it 2-1.

Laurent Dauphin poked home a rebound 1:30 into the second period, giving the Rocket a 3-1 lead through 40 minutes.

Brett Berard got the Wolf Pack back within one at 10:52 of the third period, converting on a two-on-one with Blake Hillman. Hillman took a pass from Berard before returning the puck for a tap-in goal, Berard's eighth.

With Domingue lifted for the extra attacker, the Wolf Pack were able to tie the contest at 18:10. Groulx sent a pass from behind the net to the slot for Brennan Othmann, who quickly snapped home his fourth goal of the season to make it a 3-3 game.

1:14 later, however, a defensive breakdown led to Mailloux taking a pass in the slot. The second-year defenseman snapped home his second goal of the game at 19:24, stunning the crowd and sending the Wolf Pack home empty-handed.

Saturday, January 25 th, 2025, Vs. Rochester Americans (3-6 L): The Wolf Pack fell behind 3-0 by the 8:38 mark of the second period on Saturday night. Mason Jobst broke the ice 9:08 into the game, converting a centering feed from Brett Murray on the game's first power play. Isak Rosén made it 2-0 at 19:57, beating Dylan Garand through the five-hole for his 17 th goal of the season.

Kale Clague struck 8:38 into the second period, beating Garand from the left-wing circle.

Anton Blidh got the Wolf Pack on the board at 19:12, scoring on a brilliant individual effort for his eleventh goal of the season.

The Americans' power play would strike twice in the third period, however, putting the result out of doubt. Rosén potted his second goal of the game at 4:10 of the final frame on a five-on-three power play, then Murray tipped in a Rosén shot at 6:20 on a five-on-four, making it 5-1.

Rosén's second goal would stand as the game-winner.

Two goals in 63 seconds got the Wolf Pack within two but would not be enough. Jaroslav Chmelaø struck at 7:07, scoring on a shot from the slot. Othmann made it 5-3 at 8:10, ripping a laser from the left-wing circle on the power play.

Despite a late push, Noah Östlund hit the empty net at 19:32 to cement the victory for the visitors.

Sunday, January 26 th, 2025, at Springfield Thunderbirds (2-3 L): Nikita Alexandrov opened the scoring 36 seconds into the game, tipping home a Matthew Kessel shot for his seventh goal of the season. Kessel made it 2-0 at 7:49, tipping home a centering pass from Alexandrov at the top of the crease.

Othmann got the Wolf Pack on the board at 3:01 of the second period, burying a centering pass from Alex Belzile on the power play.

Blidh tied the game 3:19 into the third period, snapping home his 12 th goal of the season. Connor Mackey entered down the left-wing side and hit Blidh with a perfect pass in the slot while the sides played four-on-four.

Matthew Peca's 100 th career AHL goal broke the tie at 8:27, as he tipped home a Samuel Johannesson shot on the power play. The goal would prove to be the game-winning tally, as the Wolf Pack's late push failed to produce an equalizer.

Quick Hits:

The Wolf Pack's loss on Saturday night was their sixth consecutive regulation loss at home. That is tied for the longest regulation losing streak at home in franchise history.

Othmann has scored in three straight games entering action this week, while Blidh has struck in back-to-back contests.

Alexandrov's goal on Sunday afternoon 36 seconds in was the fastest goal surrendered by the Wolf Pack this season to start a game.

The Wolf Pack are now 3-17-1-0 when surrendering the first goal in a game this season.

The Week Ahead:

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, at Belleville Senators (7:00 p.m., CAA Arena)

Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, at Laval Rocket (7:00 p.m., Place Bell)

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Laval Rocket (3:00 p.m., Place Bell)

