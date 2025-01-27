Amerks Partner with American Red Cross to Host Community Blood Drive at Blue Cross Arena

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans and American Red Cross are partnering to host a Community Blood Drive on Tuesday, Feb. 4 from 12:30 to 5 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

"We're excited for the opportunity to once again partner with the American Red Cross and bring this event back to Blue Cross Arena," said Amerks Vice President of Business Operations Chad Buck. "The Amerks organization has been deeply rooted in the Rochester community for nearly 70 years and events like these coincide with our core values of giving back to the local community that continues to support us year in and year out."

All donors will receive two (2) complimentary ticket vouchers valid for the Amerks' Feb. 19 home game against the Cleveland Monsters at The Blue Cross Arena.

According to the American Red Cross, there's someone in need of blood, a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors, every two seconds. With blood in such a high demand, supply must be constantly replenished through donations.

Community blood drives allow the American Red Cross to continue meeting immediate patient needs and help save lives. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, B negative and A negative. According to the Red Cross, type O negative is the universal blood type that can be safely transfused to anyone and is often used to treat trauma patients. Blood is also routinely transfused to patients with cancer and other diseases, premature babies, and organ transplant recipients.

Prospective donors can schedule an appointment online by visiting www.amerks.com/blooddrive or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Individuals can also register via the Blood Donor app.

Eligible donors are encouraged to keep scheduled blood donation appointments and make new blood donation appointments for the weeks ahead to ensure a stable supply.

