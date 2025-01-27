Bryan Bickell Meet & Greet Tickets on Sale Now

January 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Join us for a historic night when the IceHogs induct Bryan Bickell as the fourth member of the IceHogs Ring of Honor on Saturday, Feb. 15! There will be a VIP Meet & Greet with Bryan Bickell prior to the game and now is your chance to get a ticket to this exclusive event.

The Bryan Bickell Meet and Greet will include:

Pregame Q & A session with Bryan

Meet and greet with Bryan with an opportunity to get a picture and receive an autograph

Dinner and soft drinks

Tickets are $100 each with a very limited number available to purchase. Meet & Greet tickets DO NOT INCLUDE YOUR GAME TICKET.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.