Bryan Bickell Meet & Greet Tickets on Sale Now
January 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Join us for a historic night when the IceHogs induct Bryan Bickell as the fourth member of the IceHogs Ring of Honor on Saturday, Feb. 15! There will be a VIP Meet & Greet with Bryan Bickell prior to the game and now is your chance to get a ticket to this exclusive event.
The Bryan Bickell Meet and Greet will include:
Pregame Q & A session with Bryan
Meet and greet with Bryan with an opportunity to get a picture and receive an autograph
Dinner and soft drinks
Tickets are $100 each with a very limited number available to purchase. Meet & Greet tickets DO NOT INCLUDE YOUR GAME TICKET.
