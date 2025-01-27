Dominik Shine Signs Two-Year Contract with Detroit

January 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins right wing Dominik Shine

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Griffins right wing Dominik Shine(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday signed right wing Dominik Shine to a two-year contract for the remainder of this season and the 2025-26 campaign. The Grand Rapids Griffins subsequently released Shine from his AHL contract, and the veteran will report to the Red Wings today.

Shine is having a career year, as he is one point from tying his career best of 33 and is on pace to reach 58 (20-38-58) this season. The 31-year-old is also two assists from tying his career high of 23 (2023-24) and six goals from tying his career best of 17 (2021-22). He has already notched career-high totals in power-play goals (4), game-winners (3), and multi-point outings (8). On Jan. 18, Shine moved into a tie for 10th place on the team's all-time goals scored list with his 72nd tally and is currently on a team-high five-game point streak (1-6-7). He also has 13 points (5-8-13) in his last 15 contests. Shine ranks first on the roster in points (11-21-32) and assists (21), tied for third in goals (11), and third in power-play goals (4) in 40 games.

The Detroit native has spent his entire career with Grand Rapids since 2016-17 and has accumulated 170 points (72-98-170) and 513 penalty minutes in 462 appearances. In the Griffins' all-time rankings, Shine places third in games played, sixth in penalty minutes, tied for 10th in goals scored (72), tied for 10th in overtime goals (2), and tied for first in unassisted goals (10). Last year, he became just the third player in franchise history to reach eight seasons of service. On Nov. 10, 2023, Shine passed Mitch Callahan (2011-17) for third on the Griffins' all-time games played list, as current assistant coach Brian Lashoff (2008-13; 2014-23) ranks second with 629 games played and Travis Richards (1996-2006) places first with 655 outings.

Prior to turning pro, Shine spent four seasons in the United States Hockey League with the Lincoln Stars from 2009-13, serving as captain from 2011-13. He then went on to compete for Northern Michigan University from 2013-17, where he was named to the WCHA Second All-Star Team in 2016 and the WCHA Third All-Star Team in 2017. Shine notched 97 points (48-49-97) in 131 collegiate games.

Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2024-25 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.