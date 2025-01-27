Bid Now on Autism Awareness Second Chance Jersey Auction

January 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







If you missed out on our Autism Awareness specialty jersey auction on Saturday, now is your second chance to get your hands on one and raise some additional money for The Autism Program at Easterseals and Chicago Special Hockey!

Bidding is now open for a game-issued jerseys for Colton Dach, Ethan Del Mastro, Louis Crevier, Kyle Maksimovich or Frank Nazar. You can also bid on a "Customize Your Own" version of the jersey or a very special Alex Vlasic Chicago Storm Autism Awareness jersey. The Vlasic jersey was designed special for this auction due to Alex's special connection with Chicago Special Hockey (his brother plays on the team). Alex was also a champion for the Rockford chapter of Chicago Special Hockey during his time playing in Rockford.

Bid now: bit.ly/4ay1bQc

