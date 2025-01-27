Bid Now on Autism Awareness Second Chance Jersey Auction
January 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
If you missed out on our Autism Awareness specialty jersey auction on Saturday, now is your second chance to get your hands on one and raise some additional money for The Autism Program at Easterseals and Chicago Special Hockey!
Bidding is now open for a game-issued jerseys for Colton Dach, Ethan Del Mastro, Louis Crevier, Kyle Maksimovich or Frank Nazar. You can also bid on a "Customize Your Own" version of the jersey or a very special Alex Vlasic Chicago Storm Autism Awareness jersey. The Vlasic jersey was designed special for this auction due to Alex's special connection with Chicago Special Hockey (his brother plays on the team). Alex was also a champion for the Rockford chapter of Chicago Special Hockey during his time playing in Rockford.
Bid now: bit.ly/4ay1bQc
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 27, 2025
- Bryan Bickell Meet & Greet Tickets on Sale Now - Rockford IceHogs
- Henderson Silver Knights to Accept Classroom Nominations for Nevada Reading Week - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: January 27th, 2025 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Dominik Shine Signs Two-Year Contract with Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Calen Addison Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - Henderson Silver Knights
- Henderson's Calen Addison Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Bid Now on Autism Awareness Second Chance Jersey Auction - Rockford IceHogs
- Belleville Sens Announce Details for Indigenous Communities Night on February 1 - Belleville Senators
- Senators Snatch Two Points over Weekend Battle with Bears - Belleville Senators
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Wizarding Night February 1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks Partner with American Red Cross to Host Community Blood Drive at Blue Cross Arena - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.