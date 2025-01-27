Henderson Silver Knights to Accept Classroom Nominations for Nevada Reading Week
January 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights are asking Pre-K - 5th grade educators to nominate their classroom or school for the opportunity to receive a visit from the Silver Knights organization during Nevada Reading Week. This year, Nevada Reading Week takes place from March 3-7.
Starting today through Feb. 14, teachers are asked to show us why their class should be chosen for a visit from the Henderson Silver Knights. Educators can submit videos, pictures, drawings, or letters, and are encouraged to get their students involved in the nomination process. Reading Week visit winners will be selected based on the creativity of their submissions. Once materials are gathered, please email them to readingweek@hendersonsilverknights.com.
Selected classrooms and schools will be notified during the week of Feb. 17.
