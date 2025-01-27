Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Declan Carlile, Forward Gage Goncalves from Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Declan Carlile and forward Gage Goncalves from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Carlile, 24, made his season debut with the Lightning on December 14 at Seattle and scored his first career NHL goal. The 6-foot-3, 192-pound blueliner has appeared in 36 games for Syracuse this season, leading all Crunch defensemen for shots on goal (67) and ranks third for power-play points (3). Carlile was originally signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on March 16, 2022 and made his NHL debut on January 24, 2024 at Minnesota.

Goncalves, 24, has appeared in 26 contests with the Lightning this season, tallying a goal and two points, while averaging 11:45 of time on ice. The Mission, British Columbia, native logged his first career NHL point with an assist November 21 at Columbus before scoring his first career goal December 19 versus St. Louis. Goncalves has played in 11 games with the Crunch this season, posting four goals and 14 points. He was originally drafted by Tampa Bay, 62nd overall, in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

