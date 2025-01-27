Condors Start Homestand with Games Wednesday and Saturday

January 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







A six-game homestand starts this week as the Condors are home Wednesday and Saturday!

We're making Wing & Craft Beer Wednesday even bigger with the addition of $2 hot dogs all night! Enjoy three jumbo wings for $5, 12 oz. draft craft beer for $5, and $2 dogs at this game only! Puck drops at 6:30 p.m.

A huge crowd is expected Saturday for Youth Jersey Giveaway with the first 2,000 kids, 12 and under, getting a #33 Olivier Rodrigue warmup style replica jersey. Arrive early! Doors open at 6, the puck drops at 7 p.m.

The fun starts at just $15!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.