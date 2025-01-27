Condors Start Homestand with Games Wednesday and Saturday
January 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
A six-game homestand starts this week as the Condors are home Wednesday and Saturday!
We're making Wing & Craft Beer Wednesday even bigger with the addition of $2 hot dogs all night! Enjoy three jumbo wings for $5, 12 oz. draft craft beer for $5, and $2 dogs at this game only! Puck drops at 6:30 p.m.
A huge crowd is expected Saturday for Youth Jersey Giveaway with the first 2,000 kids, 12 and under, getting a #33 Olivier Rodrigue warmup style replica jersey. Arrive early! Doors open at 6, the puck drops at 7 p.m.
The fun starts at just $15!
