Calen Addison Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

January 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release









Henderson Silver Knights defenseman Calen Addison

(Henderson Silver Knights) Henderson Silver Knights defenseman Calen Addison(Henderson Silver Knights)

HENDERSON - The American Hockey League announced today, January 27, that Henderson Silver Knights defenseman Calen Addison has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending January 26, 2025.

Addison, 24, appeared in four games for the Silver Knights last week, registering a goal and eight points. The Brandon, Manitoba native also posted a plus-4 rating over the four games.

Addison's four-game run included a four-point performance on Tuesday against the Tucson Roadrunners with a goal and three assists, the first four-point game for a Silver Knight this season. On Monday against the Roadrunners, the Silver Knights scored three goals in a span of 5:07 between the third period and overtime to turn a 4-2 deficit into a 5-4 overtime win, with Addison assisting on all three goals.

A second-round pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2018, Addison was signed to a one-year AHL contract with the Silver Knights on October 24. In 35 games this season with Henderson, Addison has totaled three goals and 22 points.

Addison has appeared in 112 career AHL games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Iowa Wild, and Silver Knights since 2018, registering 16 goals and 80 points. He was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team in 2021, as well as the Central Division All-Star Team.

In 152 career NHL games with the Minnesota Wild and San Jose Sharks, Addison has totaled six goals and 50 points.

Addison's efforts have helped the Silver Knights extend their current winning streak to five games, their longest winning streak since the team won six consecutive games from February 22 to March 4, 2023.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.