Iowa Wild Announces Iowa Wookiees Rebrand on April 4

January 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild today announced that the team will rebrand as the Iowa Wookiees on Apr. 4. The team will wear specialty jerseys on Star Wars Night, presented by CDS Global Solutions, and hold a postgame jersey auction with proceeds benefitting The ALS Association.

"The first iteration of the Iowa Wookiees was a resounding success," said Allie Brown Korinek, Iowa Wild Vice President of Business Operations. "We are looking forward to revealing an updated Iowa Wookiee and bringing an exciting Star Wars experience to all fans in attendance at Wells Fargo Arena on Apr. 4."

Limited edition preorder Iowa Wookiee t-shirts are available now at wildwear.com. Fans can buy a ticket package for the Apr. 4 game against the San Diego Gulls, which includes one attack zone ticket and an Iowa Wild Star Wars lightsaber.

"Our supporters have helped us dramatically accelerate the fight against ALS, resulting in new ALS treatments, new ALS genes being discovered, and global research collaborations," said Josh Nuss of The ALS Association. "But there is still more work to be done. Our goal is to make ALS livable for everyone, everywhere, until we can cure it. By coming together with the Iowa Wild, we can make a real difference in the lives of those affected by ALS."

The first 1,500 fans in attendance on Apr. 4 will receive a bucket hat giveaway. Fans 21 and older can purchase $2 beers, presented by 100.3 The Bus (until the end of the first period) and $3 Fireball drink specials.

